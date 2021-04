VIDEOS

Updated : April 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST

Amid a rapid surge in COVID infections, the government of India has expanded its vaccination drive. Everyone above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head-Medical Strategy & Operations at Fortis Healthcare believes this liberalizing is a big positive. "It will open up another stream of getting vaccines into the system," he said. This will also lead to fair vaccine pricing.

“Before May 1, prices will be declared by the respective manufacturers so that state governments, central government, or the private players who want to buy, they know at what price they are buying it,” he said.