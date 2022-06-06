COVID-19 upsurge not due to new sub-variant; poor precautionary dose uptake a concern: NK Arora

India's daily COVID tally has seen a rise in the past few days with over 4,500 cases in last 24 hours and 9 deaths were reported in the same period. Active cases rose by over 1,700 in a day taking the total case load to around 25,800 cases.

Among states, Maharashtra and Kerala reported the highest number of cases, followed by Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and UP.

On the vaccination front, Biological-E's COVID 19 vaccine Corbevax has received the approval as the first mix-and-match booster vaccine. It can be taken by those who have been vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Doctor NK Arora, Head of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) said that the upsurge in COVID cases is not due to a new sub-variant of the virus.

“We have been doing genomic surveillance and no new sub-variant has been found. B4 and B5 some cases are there in Pune, Telangana and Tamil Nadu but not so much that it will be of concern. However there has been a massive increase in air traffic, people are travelling all over the country and even international travel has opened up for last few weeks. So this travel is also contributing to the upsurge of cases.”

He said slow uptake of precautionary dose is a concern.

“There is slow uptake of precautionary dose and it has been a matter of discussion. That has also been the reason for launching ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ program on June 1. In the 18 and above age group including the senior citizen group there is very low uptake for precautionary dose. We would want all the elderly to get their precaution dose because most of the co-morbidities also exists in this group. So an additional dose provides an additional protective cover for all individuals.”

