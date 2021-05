VIDEOS

Updated : May 17, 2021 10:31:13 IST

The total cases in India were 3.11 lakh on May 16 and deaths were at 4,077 compared to 3.2 lakh cases on May 15 with 3,890 fatalities.

For Maharashtra, on May 16, there were 34,389 cases compared to 34,848 cases as of May 15. In Mumbai, 1,544 cases added on May 16 compared to 1,447 on May 15.

Delhi added 6,456 cases compared to 6,430 cases on May 15.

As of May 16 morning, the 7-day average vaccination fell to 17.7 lakh, which is the lowest since April 1.

