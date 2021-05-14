COVID-19 update: India counts 3.62 lakh cases; Delhi below 11,000

VIDEOS

Updated : May 14, 2021 08:40:19 IST

On May 13, India added around 3.62 lakh cases and deaths still remain above 4,100 which has been the case for the past couple of days, above 3,700 at least since May 7.

On May 13, Maharashtra reported 42,582 cases compared to 46,781 on May 12. For Mumbai, cases came down to sub-2,000. The financial capital registered 1,946 cases on May 13 as compared to 2,116 cases, a day before.

Delhi, the cases came down to 10,489 as compared to 13,287 on May 12.

Also, 19.74 lakh vaccine shots were given till 8 pm on May 13.

