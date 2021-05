VIDEOS

Updated : May 19, 2021 09:28:12 IST

On May 18, India added less than 3 lakh cases for the second straight day, but deaths reported a record rise of 4,329.

In Maharashtra, 28,438 cases were added compared to 26,616 cases on May 17. Mumbai has come down to triple digits with 953 cases added as against 1240 on May 17.

There has been a marginal improvement in Delhi, it has stabilised around 4,482 cases compared to 4,524 cases on May 17.

In terms of vaccination, more than 12 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday and more than 18.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

