COVID-19 update: Biological-E ties up with Canada’s Providence Therapeutics for mRNA vaccine

Updated : June 02, 2021 11:03:37 IST

Biological-E has tied up with Canadian company, Providence Therapeutics, for mRNA, which is a type of vaccine candidate called PTX-COVID19-B. It is currently under development in Canada.

Providence will sell up to 30 million doses of this particular vaccine to Biological-E and other end buyers. The Canadian company will provide the necessary tech transfer to Biological-E to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India. This will be with a minimum production capacity of 600 million doses in 2022, aiming for a target capacity of 1 billion eventually.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.

 
