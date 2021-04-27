COVID-19: Uncertainty continues over vaccination for 18-44 group from May 1; experts discuss

VIDEOS

India has reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 infections for the 6th straight day. The overall official death toll is now close to 2 lakh people.

The country has inoculated less than 2 percent of its population with both doses of the COVID vaccine. Last 24 hours saw more than 33 lakh doses administered, the highest in the last 2 weeks. More than 10 percent of the population has received at least one dose so far.

However, uncertainty continues on vaccinating 18 to 44 year olds starting May 1. With no clarity on available supply or pricing yet, several states have expressed the intent to purchase vaccines, but no purchase orders have been signed till now.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to clarify the basis and rationale for pricing of the COVID-19 vaccines. Hearing a suo motu case on COVID related challenges, the court also asked the Centre to share details of projected vaccine requirement as well as its plan to meet the surge in demand from May 1.

To discuss the surge in cases, the challenges on the vaccination front, and also issues regarding supply of oxygen and crucial medicines, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac; Dr Rajib Dasgupta, the Chairperson of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at JNU and member of the National Committee on Adverse Effects Following Immunisation; Dr. Samiran Panda, Head of the Epidemiology Division at the ICMR; and Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court.