COVID-19 surge: Experts decode challenges in vaccination for all

April 20, 2021

India's COVID count has increased by more than 2.5 lakh for the third straight day. This has resulted in active cases rising by more than a lakh, crossing the 2 million mark for the first time. Single day deaths have also hit a peak of 1,761, pushing India’s death toll above 1.8 lakh.

The country has administered around 33 lakh vaccine doses on Monday. With this, the number of inoculations so far stands at 12.7 crore. Out of these 1.7 crore people have received both the shots, while almost 11 crore have received a single dose.

The central government has now decided to allow states and private organisations to purchase vaccines and vaccinate all adults, beginning May 1. However, availability of vaccines is likely to be a big challenge in expanding the drive further.

To get a status check on India’s preparedness to vaccine all above the age of 18, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Suneela Garg, Member-COVID India Task Force of Lancet Commission and National President of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM); Dr. Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson of Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health (CSMCH) at JNU and Member of National Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee; and S Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government.