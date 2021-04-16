COVID-19 spike: Experts weigh in on healthcare infra shortage

VIDEOS

Updated : April 16, 2021 03:51 PM IST

COVID cases in India saw a sharp surge and this has put severe pressure on the healthcare infrastructure and patients are scrambling for beds while medical facilities are complaining of oxygen and Remdesivir shortage.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr. BS Ajaikumar, chairman & CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises and Dr. Vikram Shah, CMD of Shalby spoke at length about the stress in healthcare infrastructure.

First up, Dr. Shah said that in this wave a large number of patients are getting treated in home care. “Home care has become popular and most of the people are getting treatment at home. However, patients with comorbidity or lower oxygen level are admitted to the hospital,” he said.

“Authorities are in continuous contact with all hospitals and nursing homes and working day and night to provide Remdesivir as well as oxygen to all the nursing homes and hospitals,” said Dr. Shah.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ajaikumar said, “We do not admit general patients except oncology patients with COVID – that is also getting full. The amazing thing is people who have been vaccinated are also getting COVID even though it is milder but it is still there. So vaccination is not 100 percent protection but possibly milder.”

However, oxygen supply was an issue in Mumbai till yesterday but today it is better.

“The strain which is coming now is less intense compared to what it was last year and maybe because we were also not well prepared and now we are well prepared, know the protocols now. Last year was a study in progress; we didn’t know whether we should give steroids, when to give Remdesivir, when to do the computerized tomography (CT) scan. Now we know that and we have the set protocols which are helping the patients, but the disturbing trend is, some younger generations are getting unlike last year,” said Dr. Ajaikumar.

