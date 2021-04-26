COVID-19 second wave: Doctors weigh in on infrastructure challenges

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 26, 2021 07:07:23 IST

India has now added more than 10 lakh COVID cases in just three days, with single-day infections hitting an all-time high of over 3.5 lakh in the last 24 hours. This has also led to active cases crossing the 28 lakh mark.

The death toll too has seen a record increase of 2,800 in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh account for 80 percent of the new deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered in a day have fallen below 10 lakh, the lowest since March 29. As the vaccination drive completes 100 days, the cumulative vaccine coverage stands at 14.2 crore.

Also Read: COVID RT-PCR test: If positive, don't rush for a CT scan, advises Dr Hemant Thacker

As infections continue to soar at record speed, the Centre has warned States that the existing healthcare infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge. It has asked States and Union Territories to implement intense action and local containment measures in areas with more than 10 percent positivity rate or 60 percent bed occupancy.

It has also suggested that local containment may be undertaken for a period of 14 days for breaking the chain of transmission in these areas.

Also Read: COVID surge: No blame game; somewhere we have failed and we've to accept that, says Dr Jalil Parkar

To get a status check on the healthcare infrastructure and more, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Ambrish Mithal, the Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at Max Healthcare; Dr. Jalil Parkar, Pulmonologist at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Dr. Hemant Thacker, Cardio-Metabolic Specialist at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; and Dr. Shahid Jameel, Director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University.