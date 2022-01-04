COVID-19: Rising Omicron cases; BMC revises protocol for sealed buildings

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai, had earlier issued certain guidelines when it comes to sealing buildings, which are seeing rising cases of COVID-19.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai, had earlier issued certain guidelines when it comes to sealing buildings, which are seeing rising cases of COVID-19. Those guidelines were perceived to be very strict and stringent and that feedback was considered by the BMC. Now, a revised set of guidelines have been issued when it comes to sealing these buildings.

To start with, BMC has said that the building or a wing of a particular building will be sealed if more than 20 percent of the flats in that wing or the total building area is affected by COVID-19. Earlier, the guidelines stated that if 10 or more active cases are identified in a wing or a building, then it will be sealed, but now that has been changed to 20 percent.

BMC has also said that COVID-19 patients will be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms or testing for COVID-19. Earlier COVID-19 patients had to be home quarantined for 14 days.

BMC Additional Commissioner, Suresh Kakani, told CNBC-TV18 that BMC is looking to reduce the quarantine period further to 7 days from the revised 10 days. BMC also said the high-risk contacts shall be quarantined for 7 days and will be tested on the fifth and the seventh day.

Apart from that general advisory that due care with respect to supplies of food, essentials, as well as medicines will have to be taken care of by the building management.

Also, the de-sealing of the building will happen at the ward level and not at the main BMC level.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.