COVID-19 Pandemic: Experts discuss ways to tackle omicron challenge

14 states and Union Territories across India confirm omicron cases so far with the overall count crossing 200. Union government calls on states to activate the war rooms and impose restrictions if needed to curb the spread of infections.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist, and Gautam Menon, Prof - Physics & Biology at Ashoka University on how should India tackle omicron.

Dr Lahariya said that there is a decline in protection over a period of time and that is why there is a need to keep following other COVID appropriate behaviour.

Menon said, “It is very important to keep cases down and for that, one must pursue every possible means of COVID appropriate behaviour so that we prevent this from spiraling out of control.”

He added, “Doubling rate of omicron is between 2-3 days which is very fast and so we should be concerned about it and I am seriously concerned about what might happen to India in the coming weeks.”

