COVID-19 pandemic: Experts discuss demand-supply dynamics of vaccine in India

Updated : April 08, 2021 06:31 PM IST

As India continues to grapple with the rising COVID-19 cases, the country has administered over 9 crore doses of vaccine so far with 30 lakh doses administered on April 7. This amounts to 6.5 percent of India's population.

Eight states account for 60 percent of the total doses administered in the country. Maharashtra tops the chart with 89.4 lakh inoculations done so far. Rajasthan and Gujarat also seeing over 9 percent of the total inoculations in the country.

However, Centre is sparring with Maharashtra government after the state's health minister levelled allegations of discrimination with respect to vaccine supplies. “Only have 9 lakh doses of vaccine available. Current stock of vaccination will only last for a day or day and a half,” Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope said.

But Maharashtra is not alone. Several states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have written to Centre seeking more vaccines.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain who has also been sparring with the centre over vaccination numbers, said that Centre and states have to collaborate, not criticise each other.

To discuss the problems faced during vaccination and the rise in cases, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Shivkumar Utture, President of Maharashtra Medical Council, and Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt Hospitals.