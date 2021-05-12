  • SENSEX
COVID-19 Pandemic: Experts discuss contributions of nursing community and challenges faced by them

Updated : May 12, 2021 09:47:50 IST

It's been a year and half since the COVID pandemic hit India, infecting over 2.3 crore people and killing over 2.5 lakh people so far.

While India fights this deadly virus, it is the health professionals, especially the nursing staff who are leading from the front in saving lives. Many nurses have seen more deaths before them than what they saw in their entire career. Some also had to see their own colleagues on the death bed.

On the occasion of the International Nurses Day, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Captain Usha Banerjee, Group Director of Nursing at Apollo Hospitals; Phalakshi Manjrekar, Director of Nursing at P.D. Hinduja Hospital; Nilima Singhade, Senior Nursing Officer at AIIMS and Col. Aarti Dutt, Chief Nursing Officer at Max Super Speciality Hospital, to discuss the contributions and challenges of the nursing community.

Watch video for more.
