COVID-19 numbers likely to rise but not seeing spike in serious cases: KIMS Hospital

Number of COVID patients are slightly increasing compared to past couple of months, said Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, MD of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The symptoms of Omicron variant are very mild and the hospitalisation rate and the mortality rate is also less. So there is no need to worry but defintely the cases are going to improve day-by-day till the peak is reached, he mentioned.

According to him, there is no need for the patients to get admitted in the hospital. Most of them are getting treatment in the OPD and are going home, getting cured with this.

