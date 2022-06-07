In an interview with CNBV-TV18, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, public policy and health systems expert and also the co-author of 'Till We Win: India's Fight Against COVID -19 Pandemic", spoke at length about the rising COVID cases.

Over 3,700 new COVID cases were reported with active cases rising by 1,194 in the last 24 hours according to the data shared by the Health Ministry data. Maharashtra has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours of which 676 are from Mumbai alone.

In an interview with CNBV-TV18, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, public policy and health systems expert, and also the co-author of 'Till We Win: India's Fight Against COVID -19 Pandemic', spoke at length about the rising COVID cases.

He said COVID is not a reason to worry now because most of the population is vaccinated and therefore, it’s not a big cause of concern. "Every rise in the COVID-19 cases is not a cause of concern, especially unless there is a new variant reported from different settings. So even if cases rise, people at high risk need to take care of, but for the majority of the population, especially in India, in my opinion, it is not a worry,” said Dr Lahariya.

According to him, 97-98 percent of cases in the country are Omicron. "We are hearing, in India only, majority of cases 97-98 percent of cases are Omicron or sub-variant. We are not very much worried about sub-variant because there is immunity protection and it continues to provide fairly good protection against the same variant," Dr Lahariya said.

