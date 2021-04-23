COVID-19: India gasps for oxygen; experts weigh on acute shortage

VIDEOS

April 23, 2021

Hospitals across the country and especially in the capital region have been battling an acute oxygen shortage. Also, oxygen concentrators used by patients at home are also in short supply and policy has not yet made them an essential commodity that can be easily imported.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saket Tiku, president of All India Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA), and Sunil Khurana, MD & CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, spoke at length about the short supply and oxygen concentrator which is a small device that converts oxygen from the air.

Tiku said the government has mapped all the states for oxygen availability. "The systems are in place but unfortunately they are not followed by some of the district authorities."

He said the orders were given in September 2020 to ensure no stoppage of oxygen trucks. “The Home Secretary had given a clear instruction on September 18, 2020, about free movement of oxygen but nobody listens, again we had to go to him and now I believe a serious view of the situation will be taken by the highest office and things will fall in line,” he said.

Talking about oxygen concentrators, Khurana said, “8,000-10,000 oxygen concentrators a year are manufactured in India. The production can be ramped up but it will take time because we have to import compressors, specific bed (sieve bed is filled with Zeolite which helps in the filtration of Nitrogen from the air that is collected in the oxygen concentrator) and this material comes from two countries – China and US, so that’s a challenge."

However, oxygen concentrators can be ramped up in 3-4 weeks, said Khurana.

