COVID-19 impact: Nearly 15 mn people remained jobless by the end of 2020, says report

Updated : May 05, 2021 08:52:44 IST

A report by the Azim Premji University on one year of COVID-19 documents the impact of the outbreak on jobs, incomes, inequality, poverty and also offers some policy suggestions for the near and medium-term future.

According to the findings, employment and incomes bounced back in June 2020, but the recovery remained incomplete. By the end of 2020, about 15 million workers remained out of work and incomes remained depressed.

The report also notes that job losses were higher for states with a higher average COVID cases. So, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, contributed disproportionately to job losses.

Women were disproportionately impacted, and many could not return to work even by the end of the year. During the lockdown and the following months, only 19 percent women remained employed and 47 percent suffered a permanent job loss during the lockdown, not returning to work even by the end of 2020.

The report also highlights that while incomes fell across the board, the pandemic has taken a far heavier toll on poorer households. The number of individuals below the national minimum wage threshold has increased by 230 million during the pandemic. This amounts to an increase in the income poverty rate by 15 percentage points in rural and nearly 20 percentage points in urban areas.

To decode the findings of the report and the road ahead, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Amit Basole, lead author of the report and associate professor of economics at Azim Premji University.