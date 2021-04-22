  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Business

COVID-19: Here’s a ready reckoner on cases and vaccines

Updated : April 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST

India on Wednesday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record. In Maharashtra, the total cases rose to 67,468.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 7,684 cases on Wednesday.

In terms of vaccinations, India has crossed a cumulative vaccination coverage of more than 13 crore people. As of Wednesday 8 pm, more than 21.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement