COVID-19: Here’s a ready reckoner on cases and vaccines

Updated : April 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST

India on Wednesday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record. In Maharashtra, the total cases rose to 67,468.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 7,684 cases on Wednesday.

In terms of vaccinations, India has crossed a cumulative vaccination coverage of more than 13 crore people. As of Wednesday 8 pm, more than 21.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

