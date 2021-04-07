COVID-19: Gujarat-based Supreme Industries gets nod for human trials of inhalation therapy

VIDEOS

April 07, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Gujarat-based Supreme Industries has received the drug regulator's go-ahead to conduct phase-one human trials for its inhalation therapy to treat COVID-19.

The therapy, called LifeViroTreat, has been developed in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Lifeactivers. Timsy Jaipuria reports that this is a 3-day inhalation therapy and the company claims that it can completely kill the COVID-19 virus from the respiratory tract.

The company had submitted animal trial data to the subject expert committee (SEC) and had said that this is a chlorine gas product administered in 1mg doses and involves two dose nebulisation or inhalation for three days.