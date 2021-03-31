COVID-19 cases spike: Experts discuss second wave, ways to contain spread

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 31, 2021 02:48 PM IST

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise with a majority of cases arising from six key states. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, and Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion Hospital, spoke at length about the second wave and ways to contain the spread.

Considering the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse. India's COVID-19 case tally is now nearing 1.21 crore, while the death count is rising too.

First up, Dr Joshi said COVID cases are reducing by 5-10 percent in Maharashtra. “In Mumbai also the cases are going down than what we had seen. We hope that in a month or so, before the monsoon starts by June 15 or so, the trend will come back to normal. This is just a speculation and not a very correct mathematical calculation but this is something based on probably the climate changes etc.,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ballal said the number of cases rising since January-February is a concern. “Most epidemiologists believe that we may peak in another two weeks – may be close to 5,000 (in Bengaluru) and maybe by the end of May-June there will be a downward trend,” he said.

“We will be better prepared to handle COVID now for two reasons – we know the disease better than before and the vaccination has started in the right earnest and we need to push it,” said Ballal.

For the entire discussion, watch the video.