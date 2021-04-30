COVID-19: A roundup of fresh restrictions imposed by states

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 08:49:04 IST

Several states are considering lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. A majority of states have imposed fewer restrictions and night curfews.

Here is a roundup of the fresh restrictions imposed by some states:

Maharashtra has extended restrictions until May 15 in a bid to "break the chain" of the second wave.

Across most of these states that have such restrictions, there is no curb on industrial activities and construction activities. Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Puducherry have such restrictions in place.

Some states have selective restrictions, either Section 144 or restrictions in certain parts. Uttar Pradesh has extended restrictions and the weekend lockdown has been extended from Friday until Tuesday morning.

