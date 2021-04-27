COVID-19 2nd wave: The world comes to India's aid

VIDEOS

April 27, 2021

India had supported multiple countries when they were battling the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020 and early 2021. And now, as India fights an unprecedented health crisis, support has started pouring in from different corners of the world.

International governments and private companies are pitching in to help India overcome the shortage of oxygen and medicines needed to fight the virus. The US government has promised to immediately supply essential raw material required to manufacture Covishield and will also send oxygen generation equipment to India.

US President Joe Biden said in a tweet: "Just as India sent assistance to the US as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to India's NSA Ajit Doval about the spike in COVID-19 cases in India and offered assistance across the board. Among other countries, the UK has announced that it is sending over 600 medical devices including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, while Germany, France and Russia said they would provide oxygen support and other medical help to India.

India's Reliance Group, Adani Group, Amazon and the Tata Group along with Singapore's Temasek have been arranging supplies including oxygen containers and concentrators, some of which have already started to arrive on Indian shores.

Global business leaders have also extended their support to India. Google's Sundar Pichai said, "Devastated to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 crore in funding to give India and UNICEF for medical supplies, organisations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

Microsoft's Satya Nadellla tweeted, "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I am grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices."

To discuss the worldwide support India is receiving, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Nisha Biswal, President of USIBC; Mukesh Aghi, President of USISPF; Walter Lindner, German Envoy to India and Ugo Astuto, EU Ambassador to India.