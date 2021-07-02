Covax urges all governments to accept WHO-approved vaccines; experts weigh in

VIDEOS

Updated : July 02, 2021 21:44:25 IST

Covax, the global alliance for equitable vaccine distribution, has urged all governments to recognise the people who have received WHO-approved vaccines as fully vaccinated. The alliance said that the move to restrict travel of people based on the vaccine they have been administered is counter-productive -- both in spirit and outcome.

India has also requested EU member states to individually consider extending travel exemptions to those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWin portal.

In response India will exempt the concerned EU countries from mandatory quarantine for those carrying the EU Digital COVID Certificate. To discuss this CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Walter Lindner, German Ambassador to India. He also spoke to MD of Airlines for Europe, Thomas Reynaert, who revealed how the European airline industry was dealing with EU travel guidelines.