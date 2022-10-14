Cough syrup row: Indian medicines at par with global standards, says IDMA

The death of 69 children in the West African nation of Gambia has been linked to four cough syrups made by Haryana-based company Maiden Pharma. However, Dr Viranchi Shah, National President at Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), told CNBC-TV18 that there was a similar case in 2010, when the allegations turned out to be false.

The death of 69 children in the West African nation of Gambia has been linked to four cough syrup products manufactured by Haryana-based company Maiden Pharma.

And while the Haryana government has already stopped production at the company's Sonepat plant on the back of multiple violations, the fiasco has harmed India’s reputation as the world's pharmacy.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spoken to his Gambian counterpart promising to investigate and take action if necessary. While experts have raised questions over the lapses in licensing procedures, the safety efficacy of cough syrups sold in India has also come under the scanner.

Several states have already swung into action, and are assessing commercially-available cough syrups for possible contamination.

Dr Viranchi Shah, National President at Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), told CNBC-TV18 that Indian pharmacopoeia is at par with any international pharmacopoeia.

“IDMA has 22 technical committees with us on the board. In any endeavour that is related to the trade and industry, we are always part of the efforts with the government. This kind of event also occurred in 1984 and IDMA was a part of those discussions. After that incident, the nation had learnt and the current requirements or standards for propylene glycol and glycerin in the Indian pharmacopoeia are at par with any international pharmacopoeia. So we cannot say that we did not learn from the past,” Shah said.

Also read: The controversial track record of Maiden Pharma

He added that in a similar incident which occurred in Nigeria in 2010, it was found that substandard products, which were alleged to be made in India, were actually manufactured in our neighbouring country.

Shah said, “There was a similar incident that had happened in Nigeria in 2010… anti-malarial products

J. Jayaseelan, VP of Industry Division at IPA, believes that solvent contamination could have caused the issue.

Jayaseelan said, “The solvent quality is already well-defined by Indian pharmacopoeia. So, if there is a gap it should be the problem of solvent and not with the API or the process. In the solvent, if some kind of impurity level is more than the normal accepted level then that would have caused this damage and that is the WHOs hypothesis as well.”