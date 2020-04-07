Coronavirus: Telangana CM appealed to PM to extend lockdown, reveals KT Rama Rao

VIDEOS

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:50 PM IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the ongoing lockdown beyond its April 14 end date, the state IT minister KT Rama Rao revealed in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He also talked about the state's moves to contain the pandemic.

On extending the lockdown, he said: “Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made two categorical recommendations to the government of India. Firstly, he is all for extending the lockdown for a couple of weeks, [but] not beyond May.”

On coronavirus testing in the state, he said: “If we open up testing and if it leads to indiscriminate testing in the private labs as well you will see a huge negative fallout of the whole exercise because what is likely to happen is it will lead to a situation where there will be lot of panic and a lot of indiscriminate testing happening across the nation which I don’t think is warranted at this point.

"As of now the situation in India is quite contained so we can possibly look at cluster testing.”

He added: “The studies also show that in about 60-70 percent of the people who contract a viral infection and if they are asymptomatic and if they are healthy individuals, it is likely also that it potentially cannot actually affect them at all.

"So there are lot of things that we have to take into consideration before we can go for random testing across the nation which will cripple our medical infrastructure, which will exhaust our medical staff, which will exhaust our government, and which will lead to no good for a country like India.

"We cannot merely ape South Korea, Germany and believe that we can actually find a solution. India has to find its own solution and the solution in my humble opinion is lockdown, containment, flattening the curve, delaying this pandemic as much as possible.”

On the consequences of extended lockdown, he said: “Socio-economic consequences are going to be there. This is a situation that the world has never encountered. I don’t think any of us have even envisioned a situation like this ever in the past. You can possibly start working with all the stakeholders, with other governments across the country, possibly with the people of the nation you can potentially revive the economy but you cannot revive the lives. So unless you lockdown unless you contain this is going to be a longer battle for India to come to terms with.”

The Telangana government has launched new application, named COVID-19 Monitoring System App, that helps track, monitor and provide real-time surveillance to coronavirus patients.