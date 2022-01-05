Constructive on pharma sector from FY23 onwards: Axis Capital’s Prakash Agarwal

Indian Pharma sector overall has been quite volatile in the calendar year 2021. What are the triggers for 2022 and top bets to be in the space now, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prakash Agarwal of Axis Capital.

Agarwal said, “We are expecting that the near term would still see headwinds, especially in the US markets. Pricing pressure is still continuing, but going into fiscal 23, we expect that cost pressures will come down. India business where we have been very positive, expect steady growth to continue. So, net-net, we are constructive on the sector, from a fiscal 23 perspective.”

