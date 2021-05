VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 18, 2021 18:43:47 IST

Indian Oil Corporation's chairman, Shrikant Vaidya, in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Anshu Sharma said that every company needs to ramp up their CSR funds during the time of need.

Vaidya said, "We have mobilised nearly 65 containers at the moment and by end of June we will be mobilising about 200 containers for COVID. We have also converted some of our LNG tankers to liquid oxygen service. So this is the way we have tried to mobilise and help in the logistics of liquid oxygen."

"We are going beyond the normal CSR which we are supposed to do because this is an emergency of once in a lifetime and I think every company needs to pitch in a bit more than what they normally do."