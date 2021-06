VIDEOS

Updated : June 29, 2021 22:23:10 IST

Dr Reddy's today said the commercial launch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be slightly delayed in India.

Earlier, Dr Reddy's had made a soft launch of the vaccine on the May 14 in Hyderabad. However, only 76,000 doses have been administered so far.

Archana Shukla reports that the delay is primarily on account of dependency on imported consignments and due to quality testing in India.

Sputnik V is a two dose vaccine to be given in intervals of 21 days.