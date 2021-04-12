Combined entity can file 25 new products every year in US: Solara Active

VIDEOS

The merger of three entities into the company will be earnings per share (EPS) accretive from year one, said Bharath Sesha, MD & CEO of Solara Active Pharma Sciences, on Monday. Sesha also said that the combined entity can file 25 new products every year in the US.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences is in focus on the news that three privately held companies - Aurore Life Sciences, Empyrean Life and Hydra Active Pharma will merge with it creating a pure-play active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) company which will be earnings per share (EPS) accretive.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sesha said, “We will be EPS accretive from year one. The strategic rationale includes there is no common products with Aurore. In terms of new product filings, our current filings in the US market is 8-10 a year. We anticipate, with the combination we can more or less triple that and we would be able to file close to 25 new products every year.”

Talking about debt, he said, “The ratio of debt in the balance sheet will be roughly around one and that gives us the leverage for the future also to have further growth and we will exploit that opportunity and leverage the balance sheet for further growth.”

“This is not going to impact that to a significant level. So our debt to equity will be 0.5 and we do not see any deterioration on those ratios. We see them continuing to be strong and enabling us to invest further in the future for growth,” said Sesha.

