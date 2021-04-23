Centre to provide free food grains to the poor in May and June

VIDEOS

Centre has announced that it would provide free food grains to the poor and the needy in May and June. The government, in a statement, on Friday said that 5 kilograms of food grains would be provided to the poor. This is yet another instance of policy makers responding after CNBC-TV18 raised the issue.

Yesterday CNBC-TV18 asked if the time has come for income transfers to the poor as many states have restricted economic activities. Today, the government has announced a provision of 5 kilograms of free food grains to 80 crore beneficiaries, reports Latha Venkatesh.