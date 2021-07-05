Caplin Point to diversify into oncology; expects US business revenues to reach $100 million by 2026

VIDEOS

Caplin Point Laboratories, a pure-play injectable company is in focus after Gland Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma declared that they would hive off their injectable unit into a separate arm on possible value unlocking for shareholders. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Siddharth, COO of the company spoke at length about whether Caplin Point will also be doing the same and what are the prospects as far as injectables are concerned.

“It’s early to discuss the next course of growth for Caplin Steriles, the injectable arm. However, all options are on the table; we have to see how the entity continues to grow and then we will look at it in a few years from now,” said Siddharth.

On expansion, he said, “We have taken on a couple of expansion plans. We are getting into oncology; this is a space that we wanted to get into for a few years and now that we have built a good cash reserve, we are in a position to take on oncology. We have already acquired land and building for this.”

“We are getting into backward integration on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). We want at least 60-70 percent of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the US to be backed with our own API at some point. We are also expanding capacities in our existing markets,” Siddharth said.

On US business, he said, “It’s about 8 percent at the moment and we do expect the US to grow in the next few years. We expect to double our Latin American revenues in the next five years and the US will reach USD 100 million revenue by 2026.”

