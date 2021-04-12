Cannot say worst is over for Mumbai, says Dr Shashank Joshi as COVID-19 cases surge

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, on Monday said that he cannot say the worst is over for Mumbai as the city is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Joshi said that the test positivity rate is now hovering between 16-18 percent versus 25 percent in early April days.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “People have to become more responsive because unless and until we get citizens’ cooperation for COVID appropriate behaviour, mandatory masking policy, zero tolerance for violators, we cannot say that the worst is over. So we have to maintain some tightness in adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols.”

He added, “There was a rapid scale-up of test and when Mumbai started testing more than 50,000 cases. The test positivity rate which was, a week or 10 days back, 25 percent have now started hovering between 16-18 percent. However, in the last 3-4 days, there is a trend of a plateauing effect and we wish and pray that the worst is over,” he said.

Joshi mentioned that we should look at weekly trends as there was a weekend lockdown.

Talking about hospitals' bed occupancy, he said, “As far as Mumbai is concerned, we have a transparent dashboard and it still shows that there is a reasonable availability of ventilator beds, oxygen beds, and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is working 24X7 to add more capacity.”

For more details, watch the video