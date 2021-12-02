Can Omicron accelerate end of pandemic? Here's what JPMorgan has to say

JP Morgan believes there is one. JP Morgan points out that South African cases are near the pandemic average and COVID fatalities are near the bottom. The report adds that while it is likely that Omicron is more transmissible, early reports do suggest it may also be less deadly, and that would fit into the pattern of virus evolution observed historically.

Markets had fallen sharply after Moderna indicated that current vaccines may be less effective against Omicron . However JP Morgan says this has been largely invalidated by comments from Pfizer, Oxford, WHO and the Israeli Health Ministry.

