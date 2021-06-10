Campaign 'Not Alone' to help COVID impacted families, says founder Madhura Dasgupta

VIDEOS

As of today, June 10, the COVID death toll in India stands at over 3.5 lakh and a lot of these people would have been the primary bread earners of their families. The reality today is that lakhs of families across the country are grappling with trauma - both emotional and financial.

So, today on World Empathy Day - an evocative campaign is giving hope to such families. 'Aspire for Her' is a social startup that has been spearheading the fight to get Indian women back into the workforce. And now they have launched the 'Not Alone' campaign to help COVID impacted families.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Madhura Dasgupta, founder of Aspire For Her, spoke at length about the campaign and the way forward.

She said "Aspire For Her was set up on Women's Day last year with a mission to motivate women to enter the workforce. It is being done with the help of communities and networks. Similarly, 'Not Alone' was not a planned community and was started as the pandemic has hit many families hard.

"As all reports go, more men have lost lives due to COVID than women. Therefore, we decided to put together a community to support all women who have lost primary breadwinners in their lives," she said.