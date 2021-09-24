Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Shilpa Medicare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D.

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The company will transfer ZyCov-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SBPL).

SBPL will be responsible for manufacturing the vaccine's drug substance and Cadila will fill, package, distribute and market the vaccine in its marketing territories.

ZyCov-D is the 6th vaccine to be approved in India and the only vaccine approved for 12-18 age group.

It is the 1st vaccine in the world that is needle-free and DNA-based. The 3-dose 'Made in India' vaccine has shown 66.6 percent efficacy in symptomatic cases and 100 percent in moderate cases.