Cabinet approves COVID vaccination for people above 45 yrs; officials say will cover 45-50 cr citizens

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : March 23, 2021 07:59 PM IST

The Indian government has expanded the COVID vaccination drive allowing vaccines for everyone above 45 years of age starting April 1. Opening the window for everyone above 45 years is expected to protect a wider population of the country from getting infected from the virus.

Centre has also advised states to expand the gap between two doses of Covishield to four to eight weeks.

While these come as big steps towards the fight against COVID-19, does the government have enough stock to inoculate a larger group of people and how much more vaccines will the government need to procure for a wider population?

It is also important to know if the government is looking at allowing private sector to procure vaccines to meet the demand and what is the rationale behind increasing the interval between two Covishield doses.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla spoke to Dr. NK Arora, the head of the operations research group, which is a part of the National COVID Task Force set up by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He is also an adviser to the AEFI National Committee.

She also spoke to Dr. Samiran Panda, the head of the epidemiology division at ICMR.