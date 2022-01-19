Budget 2022: Need healthcare REITs to invest in healthcare infra, says Suneeta Reddy

Some benefits for the health sector in the union budget is extremely important, said Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

Some benefits for the health sector in the union budget is extremely important, said Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, on Wednesday, adding that “healthcare REITs are much needed to invest in healthcare infrastructure”.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Reddy said, “We are talking to both strategic and financial investors and we have made a lot of progress and we will be able to share the information in our February board meeting, if not earlier.”

She further said that Apollo 24/7 is doing extremely well. “It has lived up to its planned performance, so can see value coming from there,” said Reddy.

On business, she expects the hospital segment to have good growth versus last year. She said, “In Q2 our hospitalisations did come but we were able to show strong growth. We are maintaining that trajectory. This time we are having COVID, non-COVID work. Of course, hospitalisation in COVID space is far less.”

