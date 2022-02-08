Budget 2022: Govt proposes to set up 23 tele-mental health centres; experts discuss ways to bridge treatment gap

Out of the health ministry's budget of around Rs 83,000 crore, around Rs 670 crores have been allocated to mental health, around 94 percent of the funds are for NIMHANS and the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Nand Kumar, Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; Dr Samir Parikh, Director of Mental Health Program at Fortis Healthcare and Sukhjit Pasricha, Group CHRO at Kotak Mahindra Bank to discuss ways to bridge the mental health treatment gap.

Last week, the third union budget to be delivered by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the pandemic turned the spotlight on mental health. The centre has proposed to set up 23 tele-mental health centres, with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-sciences (NIMHANS) acting as the nodal agency.

Out of the health ministry's budget of around Rs 83,000 crore, around Rs 670 crores have been allocated to mental health, around 94 percent of the funds are for NIMHANS and the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.

So how does India feature on the mental health dashboard? As per a study published in Lancet in October 2021, depression and anxiety disorders in India increased by upto 35 percent in 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic - this compared to a 25 percent increase globally.

However, when it comes to young people only about 41 percent in India feel that it's good to get support for mental health problems - this as per an UNICEF survey conducted across 21 nations - compare this with the 83 percent of the young people in 21 nations who said yes to seeking support for mental health issues, and the lack of awareness becomes even more prominent.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Nand Kumar, Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; Dr Samir Parikh, Director of Mental Health Program at Fortis Healthcare and Sukhjit Pasricha, Group CHRO at Kotak Mahindra Bank to discuss ways to bridge the mental health treatment gap.

