Updated : July 19, 2021 22:42:01 IST

Britain has eased most COVID restrictions, lifting social distancing rules and mask-wearing requirements.

However, as COVID cases continue to rise, mayors around the country are imposing local restrictions.

Sanjay Suri reports that a leading scientist who advises the government has said that cases could hit 2,00,000 per day next month and a significant number of them will require hospitalisation.