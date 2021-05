VIDEOS

Updated : May 19, 2021 15:32:57 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the deadline of COVID vaccine import tender by another week till May 25, as it expects more bids to come in.

On May 12, the civic body had floated a global tender to procure 1 crore vaccines and the deadline for which was set at May 18.

CNBC-TV18 learns that three firms have shown interest in BMC's global tender for vaccine procurement to supply Sputnik V, reports Yash Jain.