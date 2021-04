VIDEOS

Updated : March 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Civic authorities in Mumbai are anticipating 10,000 daily COVID cases in the city. The BMC said that the situation is under control and they plan to ramp up testing and hospital beds.

Archana Shukla reports that BMC is currently testing more than 45,000 samples a day which they anticipate to increase to about 60,000 on a daily basis in the next few days.