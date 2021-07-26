BMC approaches private sector to bridge Mumbai’s vaccine shortage

VIDEOS

Updated : July 26, 2021 15:57:44 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approached the private sector to bridge the vaccine shortage in the financial capital, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In July, BMC had to suspend the inoculation drive in the city almost five times because of a shortage of vaccines. The civic body is trying to bridge this vaccination gap, the inconsistency in vaccine supply.

Therefore, the BMC has approached the corporate sector in order to use the spare capacity, the logistics in terms of bringing in more vaccines, and space for vaccinating the general public and not just the employees.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.