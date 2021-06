VIDEOS

Updated : June 10, 2021 19:37:57 IST

Just when Tamil Nadu was making its way out of the COVID-19 crisis with active cases beginning to decline, the state faces yet another healthcare crisis.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu reported that cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, a rare form of fungal infection, in the state have crossed the 1000-mark for the first time.

CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith reports on the acute shortage of the drug used to treat black fungus infection Amphotericin-B, which has only made matters worse.