Healthcare

Updated : June 10, 2021 18:17:51 IST

After an order from the Patna High Court, the Bihar government has recounted the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19. The death toll has been revised higher by a massive 72 percent.

The high court had ordered a data cleaning exercise after inconsistencies in the affidavits filed by state officials. This is the first time a state government has reconciled death data after an audit.

Maharashtra does something similar every month but it is not a full scale audit. CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan explains the Bihar recount and its significance.