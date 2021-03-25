  • SENSEX
Bharat Biotech plans to expand manufacturing capacity of Covaxin

Updated : March 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Bharat Biotech is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity of Covaxin. CNBC-TV18 learnt that the company is planning to launch a new facility in Karnataka and expand production capacity at its Hyderabad facility.

Currently, the company has a manufacturing capacity of 40 lakh doses on a monthly basis in Hyderabad.

Timsy Jaipuria reports that post the expansion, the capacity of the Hyderabad facility will increase by two-fold, while the capacity of the Karnataka facility will increase by five folds.

