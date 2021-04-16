Bharat Biotech, Haffkine to get Rs 65 cr grant each from govt

VIDEOS

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST

The Government of India has announced financial support to Bharat Biotech and Maharashtra government’s Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation to ramp up manufacturing of Covaxin. Both Bharat Biotech and Haffkine will receive Rs 65 crore grant each.

The current production capacity of Covaxin is expected to be doubled by May-June 2021 and increased by nearly 6-7 fold by July-August. This will result in production of 6-7 crore doses per month by July-August and 10 crore doses per month by September.

Haffkine Biopharmaceutical will need 12 months to start developing and manufacturing Covaxin. However, the government has requested them to expedite production and complete the process in 6 months. The facility is expected to have a capacity of 20 million doses per month.

According to sources, Serum Institute is also likely to get a loan. However, the company is expecting a grant and they are still in talks with the government.