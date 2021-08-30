Bharat Biotech aims to supply 3 crore Covaxin doses in September

Timsy Jaipuria reports that for September, Bharat Biotech aims to get 1 crore doses from Ankleshwar facility and 2 crore doses from ongoing facility in Hyderabad. The company is also expecting regulatory approvals for Bengaluru facility by the end of September.

Bharat Biotech has supplied over 8 crore Covaxin doses in the last eight months. This includes nearly 2 crore doses in the month of August alone. However come September, the vaccine maker aims to deliver 3 crore vaccine doses.

Timsy Jaipuria reports that for September, Bharat Biotech aims to get 1 crore doses from Ankleshwar facility and 2 crore doses from ongoing facility in Hyderabad.

The company is also expecting regulatory approvals for its Bengaluru facility by the end of September.

