Aurobindo Pharma to transfer injectables unit to subsidiary Eugia Pharma

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 02, 2021 14:37:48 IST

Aurobindo Pharma's board has approved the transfer of its Unit 4 facility to its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities, as the company looks to consolidate its injectables business under one umbrella.

The drug firm has already merged its injectable plant Unit 16 with its subsidiary Eugia. Analysts say it is a move that is a step closer to exploring value-unlocking options.

Global injectable sales are estimated to grow to around $700 million in the next 2-3 years. It is currently at around $395 million in just the generic injectable sales and if the branded ones are added, it comes to $500 million.