Aurobindo Pharma gains after US FDA clears the company's unit 5

Aurobindo Pharma is in focus because the company has come out with an exchange notification that its Unit 5 — inspected in February of 2022 by the US FDA, which, at the time issued five observations — has now received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US agency indicating that the inspection is now successfully closed.

This is important to note because an EIR generally indicates a summary of the inspection and the observations. It is not necessarily a clear indication that the inspection has been closed successfully. However, Aurobindo has indicated that the EIR specifically states as much, and hence the stock was higher by around 3 percent in today’s trade because it finally got a shot in the arm with respect to regulatory issues.

On Monday, the stock had corrected on the back of the details of the six observations that the company's Unit 7 had received. Unit 7 already has an official action indicated status. It has two plants which are already under warning and two others that also have an official action indicated status. So, amid all this, to get a positive indication from the US FDA is definitely good for Aurobindo. The stock is a rank underperformer — it is trading at around 12 times one year forward.